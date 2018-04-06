A Rainy Friday Ahead, Turning Colder Over The Weekend





Weather Update – 7 a.m. – Thursday

A mild day ahead with rain mainly in the mid and late afternoon. Highs go to around 60 degrees over the area.

TODAY

Cloudy skies with rain likely in the afternoon and evening hours, Highs around 60 degrees.

Scattered showers are likely today as the cold front moves through the region, but the chance for a thunderstorm remains low – there doesn’t appear to be any significant energy in the atmosphere to get much going, but parts of Mississippi and Arkansas could have some strong thunderstorms. Temperatures may only warm up to the upper 50s and lower 60s at the warmest point of the afternoon thanks to the wet weather. Rain could briefly change over to a wintry mix in northwest Tennessee but with little impact to travel on Saturday morning.

We’ll then start the weekend with wind chills in the 20s on Saturday, so keep that coat nearby! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

