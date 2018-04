Search continues for missing Chester Co. teens





CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for two teenage girls reported missing who are believed to be runaways.

Makayla Richardson, 16, and Hannah Carnell, 15, were reported missing early Wednesday morning. Investigators say the girls may be together.

If you see the girls or have information on their whereabouts, call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 731-989-5409.