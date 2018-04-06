TDOT says I-40/45 Bypass work canceled for Saturday; still on for Sunday





JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced that all work planned for Saturday for Interstate 40 Exit 80 at the U.S. 45 Bypass has been canceled due to weather.

From 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, crews will shift traffic up and over the I-40 east and westbound ramps at Exit 80 at the U.S. 45 Bypass as well as close and detour U.S. 45 Bypass south and northbound at the interchange, according to a TDOT release.

The closures will allow for steel erection of the U.S. 45 Bypass bridge over the interstate, according to the release.

TDOT says all work is weather dependent and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.