Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Cindy Johnson





DENMARK, Tenn. — From a young age, Cindy Johnson would always love to play the role of a teacher. These last 17 years she has continued that role at Denmark Elementary.

“I was an only child, and I played school all the time,” Johnson said. “So I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a teacher.”

Johnson is honored to be recognized for the award but said she feels every teacher deserves it.

“You know, we all work hard,” Johnson said. “I believe all of us here should be Educator of the Week because we all put forth the effort. We work, we care about our kids. We love them. I mean this is — this is my love.”

Johnson will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in May, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.