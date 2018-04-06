UPDATE: Woman dies after Dresden fire





DRESDEN, Tenn. — A woman who was injured in a fire Thursday night on Gaylord Road in Dresden has died, according to the Dresden Fire Department.

Fire Chief Paul Hutcherson confirmed the woman was taken to Regional One in Memphis where she died from her injuries shortly after midnight.

A man who was in the house at the time was taken to Vanderbilt in Nashville for treatment of his injuries. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Hutcherson said two dogs were also on the property when the fire started. One dog was outside and was not injured. Another dog was in the house and suffered smoke inhalation.

Officials believe the preliminary cause of the fire is an electrical malfunction in the ceiling above the living room area of the home.

Hutcherson said Dresden Fire Department requested the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Fire Investigative Services.