Winter-Like Weather Possible Saturday





Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Friday

Scattered showers will linger into the evening but should remain light for the rest of the day. The big story in our weather forecast is a chance for temperatures to feel like the teens and 20s tomorrow morning with a brief wintry mix too!

TONIGHT

Temperatures will slowly sink into the lower 50s this evening before plunging into the 30s after sunrise Saturday. It’s going to be a windy morning with gusts of 20-30 mph making temperatures feel like they’re in the teens and lower 20s early on in the day. After sunrise, a wintry mix of sleet and snow will be possible tomorrow morning bringing light accumulations to grassy surfaces. Accumulations will be less than an inch where the mix falls but most of us won’t have any accumulation at all.

Even by the afternoon tomorrow, temperatures will still feel like they’re in the 30s but actual temperatures will warm up to the upper 30s and lower 40s at the warmest point of the day.

Clear skies will move in Saturday evening leading to temperatures in the middle and upper 20s Sunday morning. Protect the plants and bring the pets inside! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com