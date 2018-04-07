The 46th running of the Andrew Jackson Marathon





JACKSON, Tenn. — The Andrew Jackson Marathon, known as Tennessee’s oldest, hosted runners for the 46th time Saturday morning. The course offered races in both, a half and a full marathon. Saturday’s race had chilling temperatures in the low 30s, along with a threat of snow.

“I have ran in worse actually, but I wasn’t really prepared for it today,” said Megan Butterfield, a first time AJM runner.

Zach Williams, a second year runner, said last year’s race was more mentally challenging for him, but he has a new goal in mind.

“I hope to complete it in under an hour and forty minutes,” said Williams from Huntingdon.

Mark Temme is from Australia, but now resides in Memphis and was Saturday’s half marathon winner.

“It was a great race and it was the first time I had done it. It’s cold, but a good course. There were a few hills and a few turns, but it was fun,” said Temme.

A local Union University student added the cold wasn’t too much of a challenge for him, but loved the support.

“I loved all of the support. There were a lot of people out there helping us and keeping us encouraged and telling us where to go so that was super helpful,” said Alex Russell.

Runners and volunteers donated over 60 teddy bears to children at the Carl Perkins Center receiving care.

The Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, a sponsor of the race, aims to provide comfort to children going through emotional and traumatic times.

“We let them pick out a bear to take with them because they have been through so much trauma and to have something that they can hold and keep with them means so very much to them,” said Pam Nash, President of the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

Saturday’s race was United States Track and Field certified and a Boston Marathon Qualifier.