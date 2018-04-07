Father charged with murder in missing child’s death





DICKSON, Tenn. (AP) — The father of a missing 5-year-old boy in Tennessee has been charged with his son’s murder.

Authorities said Saturday that Joseph Ray Daniels was arrested and charged with one count of criminal homicide. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says authorities determined that the boy, Joe Clyde Daniels, was killed either Tuesday night or early Wednesday in the family’s residence. TBI says the father then hid his son’s body.

Media reports say the search for the child’s remains continues.

Police and volunteers had searched for three days near the child’s home in Dickson County in Middle Tennessee. The child was autistic and non-verbal.

The boy was reported missing by his parents on Wednesday.

Authorities say the father was booked into the Dickson County Jail on a $1 million bond.