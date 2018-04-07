Freezing Conditions Across The Mid-South Tonight





Weather Update – 10:58 p.m. – Saturday

Break out those heaters, we will definitely need them tonight! Highs stayed in the lower 40s today. Temperatures around midnight Saturday were in the mid 40s and cooled down to low 30s. We slowly warmed up through the day and clouds decreased as well. High pressure is keeping us clear tonight with lighter winds out of the north northeast and seasonably cold temperatures. Lows will drop to the mid-20s for most with widespread frost likely overnight. We are under Freeze Warning until 9 a.m. Sunday so make sure to bring in those pets and plants!

Tomorrow:

Frost is expected in the morning, but highs will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer. We will be sunny to start with mostly cloudy skies by late afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-50s and winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph. Some scattered showers possible north of I-40 Sunday night otherwise, mostly cloudy overnight with decreasing clouds going into Monday.

Week Ahead:

There is a small chance for some scattered showers Monday night but otherwise high pressure returns by Tuesday and will be here to stay! These sunny and dry conditions will last through Friday. Temperatures will also warm up, with the return of 70s by the middle of the week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ7Corallys

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com