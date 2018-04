Pet of the Week: Meet Loki





JACKSON, Tenn. — Loki is about a 3-month-old Staffordshire terrier mix. He was found in a garage very sick and scared.

He is on his way to recovery and has been gaining weight nicely. He is potty and kennel training.

He is learning to play with other dogs and with toys. He has started his vetting and will be ready for adoption in a few weeks.

If interested please fill out your application for adoption at: Savingtheanimalstogether.org