Postal Service offers new feature for Tennesseans





TENNESSEE — Residential customers in Tennessee are registering for Informed Delivery, a feature offered by the Postal Service.

More than 167,800 Tennesseans are Informed Delivery users, allowing them to see digital previews of their incoming mail from any smartphone, tablet or computer.

The free notification feature provides outside images of letter-sized mail destined for home delivery via a daily email or through informeddelivery.usps.com.

Images can be viewed as email notifications or accessed through an online dashboard. Customers can also manage their package delivery on the dashboard.

To sign up or find more information on the feature, go to www.InformedDelivery.com.