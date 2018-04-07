Snow Showers And Freezing Temperatures Ahead





Weather Update – 9:40 a.m. – Saturday

**FREEZE WARNING 1 AM TIL 9AM SUNDAY MORNING**

Scattered snow showers through late morning with temperatures in the mid 30’s. Blustery north winds up to 30 mph will drive windchills to feeling like the teens.

TODAY

It’s going to be a windy day ahead with north winds up to 30 mph at times. Cloudy skies with snow showers ending in the afternoon. Becoming partly sunny by late afternoon, Highs around 44.

By the afternoon tomorrow, temperatures will still feel like they’re in the 30s but actual temperatures will warm up to the upper 30s and lower 40s at the warmest point of the day.

Clear skies will move in Saturday evening leading to temperatures in the middle and upper 20s Sunday morning. Protect the plants and bring the pets inside! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

