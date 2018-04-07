Students get awarded for their creativity at The Color of Music





JACKSON, Tenn. — Unique masterpieces lined the walls of the Civic Center Saturday for the 21st annual Color of Music.

“A lot of the schools don’t have music and art anymore in the school systems, and to get orchestra music, classical music, is something very special because a lot of kids aren’t exposed to it,” said Christi Haynes, chairman of Color of Music.

It’s an event hosted by Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and the Jackson Symphony League, where representatives take music from the orchestra into local schools in West Tennessee.

“They listen to the pieces chosen, and then they draw the art to what they hear,” Haynes said, “so it’s just a visual interpretation of the music.”

Organizers say they received four thousand entries from students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

“Some of it just really blows you away, to see the depth that they show in their artwork, especially knowing the music and connect the connections they made,” said Bret Scott, music teacher at Rose Hill School.

“I think the music just inspired me. I kind of just closed my eyes and thought about what the song was about,” said Vivian Milligan, Capriccio Award winner.

There was a winner from the three age categories along with one overall winner.

“I did that, and I cut it all out, and then I took tissue paper, and I did the black sky because I love collages and art and all that stuff,” said Marian Putt, Overall Winner.

Teachers I spoke with say they inspire to get that creative muscle working, hoping it will than bleed over into every area of their lives.

“I just start drawing, and then my brain just kind of gives me a picture,” Putt said, “and then I just try to put that on paper.”

“So if you had to do a speech, what would you say,” asked WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry.

Milligan nervously nods her head no.

Miriam Putt, the overall winner, also walked home with one hundred dollars Saturday evening; the three category winners received 50, but maybe more importantly, their masterpieces will be showcased on the walls of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for a year for all to enjoy.

The music that inspired these works of art where selected from the Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s Classic Rock! concert, which was Saturday evening at the Civic Center.

For more information on the Jackson Symphony Orchestra and their schedule of concerts, you can visit their website at www.thejacksonsymphony.org