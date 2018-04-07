TDOT bridge work in Jackson to close lanes this weekend





JACKSON, Tenn — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will have major closures this weekend to begin placing steel bridge beams over the interstate.

Due to the weather all work planned for Saturday was canceled. However tomorrow April 8th from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. crews will shift traffic up and over the I-40 east and westbound ramps at exit 80. Crews will also close and detour US 45 Bypass south and northbound at the interchange to allow for steel erection of the by-pass bridge over the interstate.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.