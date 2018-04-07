Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash





TRENTON, Tenn — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash in Gibson county.

State troopers say it happened on the 45 Bypass by Quail Ridge road in Trenton around one 1:00 p.m. saturday afternoon. Spokesman Lt. Brad Wilbanks said the road was shut down for part of the day. THP confirmed that at least one person has died.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received several calls from 7 Eyewitness News tipsters saying the accident was a head on collision, and more victims were airlifted to local hospitals.

