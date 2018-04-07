UT Martin kicks off 2018 Spring College Rodeo Thursday





MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin’s 2018 Spring College Rodeo runs April 12-14 and marks 50 years of success for the university team.

All three nights of competition begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Ned Ray McWherter Agricultural Complex, located to the north of Graham Stadium.

All Thursday night tickets are $6 each. General admission adult tickets are $10 for the Friday night performance and $12 for Saturday night. Child and student tickets are $7 for either night’s competition.

A weekend pass, which is good for all three performances, is also available for $20.

Child and student tickets apply to children ages 6-12 and UT Martin students with valid Skyhawk ID cards. Children under six are admitted free of charge.