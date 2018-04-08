150 animals seized from Carroll co. home





CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — There were 150 animals seized from a Carroll County residence Sunday afternoon.

WBBJ7 Eyewitness News Reporter Hannah King asked officials with the Animal Rescue Corps to elaborate on the living conditions the animals were in and President of the Animal Rescue Corps, Scotlund Haisley said “they are not living conditions they are in dying conditions.”

They ranged from chickens, alpacas, chinchillas, cats, dogs, and even a zebra.

According to the Animal Rescue Corps the animals suffered from a number of things including broken bones, parasites, and infections.

“There is no animal on this property living. They’re dying on this property,” said Haisley.

“We are finding dead animals in cages on the property with living animals. We found a dead zebra in the back,” Haisley added.

A routine ammonia reading was done, which is something you cannot see. Hailsey said the levels scored off the charts and were completely unsafe, especially for humans.

“When you have a large amount of animals in an enclosed area and you are not cleaning up their elimination, you get what is called high levels of ammonia,” Haisley added.

Each and every animal will be assessed and documented.

“As I said, many are in critical care and we well get them to emergency vets as soon as possible,” said Haisley.

While the others are going through the intake process, they will then be loaded up and will be taken to the Animal Rescue Corps emergency shelter, located just outside of Nashville.

“The suffering is significant and our documentation is going to be very very thorough,” said Haisley.

According to the Animal Rescue Corp, no food for the animals was found on the property.

A resident of the home shared her reason why. “They are allowed to come on the property. They were some dogs without food and water that they found, but they came on our property around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday before we fed and watered,” said Tera Neutzler, the homeowner.

“I do think this is unfair. I do think our civil rights have been violated,” Neutzler added.

“I believe that Carroll County will be doing everything they can to file as many charges as they possibly can against the perpetrator,” Haisley added.

“…and we will see them in court with our lawyer,” Neutzler said.

The search efforts included the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Animal Rescue Corps and Redemption Road Rescue.

Animal Rescue Corps is a resource to local law enforcement that do not have the resources to address an extreme level of cruelty.