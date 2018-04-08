Fair Weather And Warmer Temperatures Ahead!





Weather Update – 10:51 p.m. – Sunday

Although we won’t be as cold as Saturday night, we will drop to the mid-to-low 30s tonight with clouds decreasing. High pressure will reign this week, giving us mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Layers will still be needed these next couple of days and nights with highs in the low 60s, but warmer air will move in by the middle of the week.

So after the decrease in clouds expect sunnier conditions to start off our week! Lows will be about 15 degrees warmer than Sunday’s and winds will stay light out of the north. A week frontal boundary moves through overnight Monday into Tuesday but will bring little in terms of moisture, so no rain rain is expected out of that. After that moves through high pressure moves in behind once again and that will stay put up until Friday morning, with our next chance of rain and possible storms before the weekend.

Week Ahead:

Will be cool to start and below average through Tuesday. Temperatures will also warm up, with the return of 70s by the middle of the week, then above average temperatures before we enter the weekend. Meteorologist Moe Shamell will have the latest updates for you on Good Morning West Tennessee but stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

