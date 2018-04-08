First responders talk about how construction is affecting response time





JACKSON, Tenn. — Road closed barricades and detour signs can be seen scattered throughout the city of Jackson, due to recent construction projects such as the ones on the 45 Bypass and I-40, but residents aren’t the only ones having trouble getting around.

“So we’re trying to get through, and it’s just made it really tough to get by,” said Brian Bowers, battalion chief of the Jackson Fire Department.

First responders such as firefighters say they too have been forced to bob and weave their way to where they’re needed most.

“Depending on the nature of the call, there’s golden hours involved,” Bowers said, “and there’s actually fires developing and raging even more in a matter of seconds.”

Just last week, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry was behind an ambulance that had to detour through side streets due to recent road blocks. Fire responders say sometimes roads are so congested, they are forced to drive at a slower speed to avoid putting more lives in danger.

“We try to move the traffic out of the way, but sometimes they just wont move, and the best thing for us to do is just shut the lights and sirens off,” said the battalion chief, “because people are going to hurt themselves, and we don’t want to cause another accident.”

This is why, they say, they need your help.

“Please move over to the right and allow any emergency piece of equipment to get past you, because somebody is depending on us to get there,” Bowers said.

Representatives say they understand sometimes there’s just nowhere to go.

“We’re not always firefighters either. On our days off, we have to go through the same traffic too,” said Bowers, “so we understand.”

And they understand these projects are necessary for improvement.

“We want our city to grow and blossom too, so it’s necessary to have construction like this,” the battalion chief said. “Nobody likes potholes either so.”

Battalion Chief Bowers says if he and his team are ever stuck in traffic or are kept from reaching a scene in a timely manner, neighboring city as well as county stations are always there to assist.

TDOT representatives say, once completed, their projects are designed to enhance operation, improve efficiency, and increase safety. Construction on the 45 Bypass is scheduled to be completed in June 2021.