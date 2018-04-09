18-wheeler overturns on busy highway in Gibson County





GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol along with the Gibson County Sheriff’s and Fire Department along with EMS crews, along with the Milan Fire Department all responded to a wreck on Highway 70-79 in between Atwood and Milan, Monday afternoon.

“When we got there the driver and the passenger were still in the vehicle…. had to stabilize it, it was up on its side to get them out and had to stop the diesel fuel leak the tank had partially ruptured,” said Gibson County Fire Chief Bryan Cathey.

According to officials, the driver left the right side of the highway then overturned.

Multiple wreckers were called in to the incident, along with the cleaning up of minor diesel spill. Two individuals were inside the 18-wheeler and could not get out of the vehicle. Emergency crews had to rescue the two, with one of them in the sleeper section of the vehicle.

“They had to pop the door open to get them out, they both refused medical (treatment),” said Cathey.

“They will get a wrecker company in and probably off-load the trailer. It was full of automotive parts and they will probably off-load it and then flip it back up and tow it to a wrecker place,” Cathey added.

Chief Cathey mentioned depending on the weight load, crews may have to stay on site to upright the semi before it could be towed.

Cathey also said the curve on the highway where the crash happened is notorious for wrecks and drivers should use extra caution.