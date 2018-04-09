Donna K. Barton





Donna K. Barton 46, died Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at her residence in Beech Bluff, TN. She was born in Jackson, TN to the parents of Bobby E. and Alvina Dodd Barton Sr. She was employed by Kroger Grocery for over 30 years. Donna loved reading, poetry, watching movies, listened to K-Love Music, and loved her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her mother, Alvina Barton of Covington, TN, one brother, Bobby Barton Jr. of Jackson, TN, and two sisters, Cheryl (Charles) Orsborn of Brighton, TN, and Pam Burdine of Maryville, TN. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby E. Barton Sr.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Arrington Funeral Directors with Elder Charles Whitten officiating. Burial will follow in Finger Cemetery in Finger, TN.

The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, April 8, 2018 from 12:00 noon until service time at Arrington Funeral Directors.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Rocky Springs Primitive Baptist Church, 109 Morgan St., Jackson, TN 38301 or Finger Cemetery Fund, c/o Home Banking Co., 2478 Finger Leepwood Rd., Finger, TN 38334.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 731-668-1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com

