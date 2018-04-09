Flossie Oley Crews

Flossie Oley Crews, age 95, died on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at the Maplewood Healthcare of Jackson.

Flossie was born in Camden, TN on October 12, 1922, the daughter of the late George Robert and Ada Kee Swift. She was married to Arthur C. Crews who preceded her in death in 2004. She was retired from Colt Industries located in Paris, TN. She was a current member of Englewood Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible, embroidering and braiding rugs. She also enjoyed cooking and being with her grandchildren and great grandson.

She is survived by her son, Art Crews of Jackson and a daughter Joanne Chappell of Paris, TN; four sisters, Colleen Joyner of LaGrange, IL, Elizabeth Brinkley (James) of Palos Hills, IL, Mary Lewis of Zeina, IL and Maybon McDermott (Ronnie)of Effingham, IL; four grandchildren, Dr. Jim Chappell, Colin Crews, Jesse Crews and Gene Crews and a great grandson, Burton Crews.

She was preceded in death by a brother Dalton Swift.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, April 9, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends on Monday, April 9, 2018 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com