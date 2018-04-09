Gov. Haslam announces appointees to UT Board of Trustees

NASHVILLE — Gov. Bill Haslam on Monday praised the passage of the University of Tennessee Focusing On Campus and University Success (FOCUS) Act, legislation that restructures the UT Board of Trustees to improve governance of the UT system and establishes advisory boards for the primary UT campuses to create a local focus for each campus, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Haslam also announced on Monday the names of the 10 board appointees, all of whom are UT alumni and include at least two members from each grand division of the state, the release states.

The board will have a total of 12 members including the Commissioner of Agriculture and a non-voting student member. A faculty member will be appointed to the Academic Affairs and Student Success committee of the board.

The governor’s appointees are as follows:

John Compton, former President of PepsiCo and current partner with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Kara Lawson, former Lady Vol and current basketball television analyst for ESPN and the Washington Wizards

Donnie Smith, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Tyson Foods

Sharon Pryse, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of The Trust Company

Kim White, President and Chief Executive Officer of River City Company

Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AutoZone

Melvin Malone, former Special Tennessee Supreme Court Justice and current practice group leader with Butler Snow LLP

Bill Evans, former Director and Chief Executive Officer of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Raja Jubran, Chief Executive Officer of Denark Construction

Brad Lampley, former Tennessee Volunteers football player and current partner in charge of the Nashville office of Adams and Reese, LLP

The appointments are effective July 1, subject to confirmation by the General Assembly.