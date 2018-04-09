Haywood Co. deputies seek man they say ran, handcuffed, from traffic stop





HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are searching for a man they say ran away from a traffic stop this weekend while handcuffed.

Xavier Watkins, 23, ran away from a traffic stop Saturday while handcuffed, according to a release from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department.

Watkins got away from deputies after a traffic stop at Koko Community Market during which they found drugs on him and in the car he was driving, according to the sheriff’s office.

Watkins is wanted on charges of evading arrest, theft, and possession of schedule VI and schedule II with intent to sell, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Watkins’ whereabouts is urged to call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department at 731-772-2412.