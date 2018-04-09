Henderson County mayoral candidates meet community members

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.–Community members had the chance to meet the candidates for the Henderson County’s mayoral race, Monday.

More than a dozen candidates are running for the position of Henderson County mayor, however, only 11 candidates were at Lexington High School, Monday evening for the event.

The candidates gave short speeches and took questions from attendees.

“I am very encouraged of the quality of the candidates we have we have both ladies and men, some of them have experience in law enforcement some have experience in education and some have military experience,” said John Wood, a resident of Henderson County.

Early voting starts Wednesday, April 11 through Saturday, April 28. Election Day is May 1.