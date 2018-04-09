Kenneth Delano Reeves





Kenneth Delano Reeves, 83 of Memphis, TN went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 5, 2018. He was born September 15, 1934 in Crestview, Florida.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, James Morgan Reeves; mother, Florine Paulk Reeves; brother, James Reeves; son, Kenneth Michael Reeves; grandson, Jason Michael Reeves; and wife of 53 years, Edna Belle Woodard Reeves.

He is survived by brothers, Ramon, Donald, Tom and Lamar Reeves; sister, Carolyn Harouff; daughters, Sheree Scott (John), Amy Blaylock (Clyde); and son, Kevin Reeves (Julia); 8 grandchildren; Lee Scott (Melanie); Matthew Scott (Tiffany); Mark Scott (Talya); Stephanie Stempel (Adam); Laura Miller (David); Curtis Reeves; Christopher Blaylock (Brittni); Samantha Bell (Josh); and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00am, Monday, April 9, 2018 at Arrington Funeral Home in Jackson, TN. The family will be receiving friends from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM prior to the service.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ or your favorite charity.