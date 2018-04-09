Madison Co. Budget Committee meets with local departments to plan for next fiscal year





MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Budget Committee is meeting with departments all week to start planning for next fiscal year.

The departments get 10-20 minutes each to show what they have planned for the 2018-2019 fiscal year and compare their budgets from previous years.

Committee Chairman Doug Stephenson says they are “looking pretty good” as the 2017-2018 fiscal year will wrap up in June.

Stephenson also says they are working closely with the schools to make sure they’re getting the funding they need.

“We’re borrowing some money to move forward on the jails and also on the schools. Now let me make that real clear — we’re really working hand-in-hand with the schools really well, I feel like, to move forward on what their needs are,” Stephenson said.

Meetings will continue all week at the Finance Department on Hollywood Drive.