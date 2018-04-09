Man charged in death of TBI agent appears in court





JACKSON, Tenn. — The man accused of killing a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agent appeared Monday in court.

Brenden Burns was in court Monday for a status hearing.

His next court date was set for 1:30 p.m. on July 9.

Burns is accused of shooting and killing TBI Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier in August 2016 on Brianfield Cove.

The District Attorney’s Office has filed a notice that they intend to seek the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole at trial.