Mugshots : Madison County : 4/06/18 – 4/09/18 April 9, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/42Andrea Sellers Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest 2/42Alberto Estes Driving on revoked/suspended license 3/42Andrew Grayson Shoplifting, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 4/42Bernie Vinson Violation of community corrections 5/42Billy Mullin Failure to comply 6/42Bradley Winter Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 7/42Brandi Person Unlawful photographing in violation of privacy 8/42Brandon Owens Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 9/42Calvin Ross Simple domestic assault 10/42Chad Hudgins Simple domestic assault 11/42Charles Caldwell DUI, open container law 12/42Christina Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license 13/42Chanquella Northern Violation of order of protection 14/42Curtis Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license 15/42Daniel Armstrong Sex offender registry violations 16/42Dequencey Yarbrough Driving on revoked/suspended license 17/42Devonte Garrett Failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license 18/42Diamond Fuller Driving while unlicensed 19/42Donald Flatt Aggravated domestic assault 20/42Edgar Cuatlayol Driving while unlicensed, failure to appear 21/42Floyd Harris Evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license 22/42Jalynn Settles Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism 23/42Jason Eckford Sexual battery by authority figure, solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct 24/42Jimmy Robinson DUI, schedule II & IV drug violations 25/42Jondarius Pirtle Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license 26/42Kaleb Turner Failure to comply 27/42Kristin Cook Unlawful drug paraphernalia 28/42Larry Lawrence Failure to appear 29/42Lee Wilkes Violation of probation 30/42Leon Hoyle Failure to appear 31/42Lionel Moss Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II & VI drug violations 32/42Marcus Hurt Failure to comply 33/42Meagan Hoffman Violation of probation 34/42Melvin Owens Stalking 35/42Millicent Dickerson Criminal trespass 36/42Oreal Webb Driving on revoked/suspended license 37/42Quincy Jones Violation of probation 38/42Raina Johnson Reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license 39/42Sheldon Mann Simple domestic assault, violation of probation, criminal impersonation 40/42Tremayne Hennings Failure to comply 41/42Whitney Henley Violation of probation 42/42William Shumate Driving on revoked/suspended license The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/06/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/09/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.