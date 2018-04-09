Mugshots : Madison County : 4/06/18 – 4/09/18

1/42 Andrea Sellers Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest

2/42 Alberto Estes Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/42 Andrew Grayson Shoplifting, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/42 Bernie Vinson Violation of community corrections



5/42 Billy Mullin Failure to comply

6/42 Bradley Winter Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/42 Brandi Person Unlawful photographing in violation of privacy

8/42 Brandon Owens Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/42 Calvin Ross Simple domestic assault

10/42 Chad Hudgins Simple domestic assault

11/42 Charles Caldwell DUI, open container law

12/42 Christina Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/42 Chanquella Northern Violation of order of protection

14/42 Curtis Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/42 Daniel Armstrong Sex offender registry violations

16/42 Dequencey Yarbrough Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/42 Devonte Garrett Failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/42 Diamond Fuller Driving while unlicensed

19/42 Donald Flatt Aggravated domestic assault

20/42 Edgar Cuatlayol Driving while unlicensed, failure to appear



21/42 Floyd Harris Evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

22/42 Jalynn Settles Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

23/42 Jason Eckford Sexual battery by authority figure, solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct

24/42 Jimmy Robinson DUI, schedule II & IV drug violations



25/42 Jondarius Pirtle Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

26/42 Kaleb Turner Failure to comply

27/42 Kristin Cook Unlawful drug paraphernalia

28/42 Larry Lawrence Failure to appear



29/42 Lee Wilkes Violation of probation

30/42 Leon Hoyle Failure to appear

31/42 Lionel Moss Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II & VI drug violations

32/42 Marcus Hurt Failure to comply



33/42 Meagan Hoffman Violation of probation

34/42 Melvin Owens Stalking

35/42 Millicent Dickerson Criminal trespass

36/42 Oreal Webb Driving on revoked/suspended license



37/42 Quincy Jones Violation of probation

38/42 Raina Johnson Reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

39/42 Sheldon Mann Simple domestic assault, violation of probation, criminal impersonation

40/42 Tremayne Hennings Failure to comply



41/42 Whitney Henley Violation of probation

42/42 William Shumate Driving on revoked/suspended license





















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/06/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/09/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.