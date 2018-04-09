Not Quite As Cold Overnight





Weather Update – 4:15 p.m. – Monday

For the first eight days of the month, temperatures have been starting at or below freezing! No doubt, we’re off to a cold start to April with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s this morning. The good news is that there’s warmer weather on the way with most of the workweek looking dry!

TONIGHT

Clear skies will eventually become partly to mostly cloudy later this evening keeping temperatures from being quite as cool as they were last night. There’s a even a slight chance for light rain in northwest Tennessee early tomorrow. Needless to say, temperatures will still drop to the middle and upper 30s by sunrise Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Tuesday than they were today with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead for most of the day. Expect highs in the middle to upper 50s with mainly dry conditions. Patchy frost will be possible Tuesday night with temperatures back in the lower to middle 30s. The next main feature will arrive on Friday night as a strong cold front moves through. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the chance for strong thunderstorms for that time period, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

