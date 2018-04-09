Ruby E. Jones

Ruby E. Jones, 81, of Dyersburg, died Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Oakwood Community Living Center. Born October 11, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Jane Pitts Myers. She enjoyed fishing with her husband and friends.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 8, 2018 in the Chapel of Curry Funeral Home officiated by Brother David Brooks. Interment will follow at Antioch Cemetery in Hornbeak.

Larry Ricketts, Danny Ray Dozier, Wally Childress, John David McCollum, Tony Childress, Lanny Long, Jason Dozier and Wade Myers will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends beginning Sunday, April 8th at 1:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, David E. Jones of Dyersburg; one son, David E. Jones, Jr. and wife, Melanie and one granddaughter, Emily Jones, both of Newbern.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, J.K. Myers, Kirk Myers, Dallas Myers and Clifford Myers.