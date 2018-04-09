Sunshine And Warmer Temperatures Ahead





Weather Update –12:10 a.m. – Monday

Some sunshine and much warmer weather ahead for our Monday. Highs will soar to just above the 60 degree mark with light north winds.

A nice warming trend ahead for us as highs will be in the mid 70’s by Thursday and just under 80 by Friday.

Plenty of sunshine this week! A week frontal boundary moves through overnight Monday into Tuesday but will bring little in terms of moisture, so no rain rain is expected out of that. After the front moves through high pressure settles in bringing a dry and warmer pattern through Friday morning, with our next chance of rain and possible storms late Friday.

