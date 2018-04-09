Suspect in 2015 homicide found guilty of murder





JACKSON, Tenn. — A man charged with killing a 23-year-old in 2015 is found guilty of felony murder, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Montreal Robinson was accused of killing Louis Martez Jones on Betty Manley Road in June 2015.

The Sheriff’s Office says Robinson was found guilty of first-degree felony murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and theft of property over $10,000.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office says Robinson was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole by Judge Kyle Atkins.

Robinson was indicted in August 2016 along with co-defendants Corinthians Person and Dontavious Bond.