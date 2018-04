Tractor-trailer overturns near Milan; THP confirms injuries





GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed there are injuries in a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer near Milan.

The crash occurred on Highway 70-79 between Milan and Atwood.

The THP and fire crews from multiple departments are at the scene just east of Milan High School.

Traffic is moving slowly while crews work to clear the wreck.

