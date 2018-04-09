Wilma Kravis

Wilma Kravis, 76, of Tiptonville, died Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Born July 19, 1941, she was the daughter the late Cecil James Jefferson and Julia Almma Brooks Azbell. She was a C.N.A. of The Bridge in Ridgely.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 9, 2018 in the Ridgely Chapel of Curry Funeral Home officiated by Reverend Burt Burkett. Interment will follow at New Haven Cemetery.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

She is survived by one daughter, Julie Adams of Altoona, Iowa, four sons, Charlie Clanton, Greg Clanton, Scott Boswell (Michelle) of Society Hill, SC, John Kravis (Sally) of Michigan City, IN; three sisters, Martha Ballinger of Dyersburg, Nina Lovell of Tiptonville, Janet Wisneski of Moscow, 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Blondale McCann; one son, Barry Clanton; one sister, Almetta Azbell; one brother, Danny Ray Azbell and two grandchildren.