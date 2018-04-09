Woman charged with second-degree murder in boyfriend’s stabbing

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in June 2017 is now charged with second-degree murder.

Ebony Pruitt is accused of stabbing her boyfriend, Kelset Price, at a home on Glendale Street near downtown Jackson.

Pruitt was originally charged with voluntary manslaughter, but she was re-indicted on April 2 on a charge of second-degree murder.

Her mother, Vernetta Pruitt, is charged with tampering with evidence in Price’s death.

Ebony and Vernetta Pruitt are scheduled to return to court May 7.