WRAP promotes April as sexual assault awareness month





JACKSON, Tenn.–April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and a local organization is partnering with a local university to help victims.

The Wo/men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program or “WRAP” is partnering with Freed-Hardeman University to serve 19 counties in West Tennessee. Organizers met at the Brown-Kopel Business Center in Henderson Monday night.

They say two thirds of sexual assaults are committed by acquaintances and people known to the victim. Monday, organizers held a presentation to change the mindset of sexual assault.

“It’s really important that we get this out here and that we raise awareness on these campuses so that when it does happen to someone they can feel comfortable coming forward if we have the tools to be able to respond to them with support and belief,” said Mara White, WRAP Program Manager.

If you are a victim or know someone who is a victim of sexual assault call 1-800-273-8712.