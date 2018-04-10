UPDATE: Person of interest in custody in Gibson Co. shooting





UPDATE: A person of interest is now in custody in a Tuesday afternoon shooting near Gibson.

Jaycent Cox has turned himself in to the Humboldt Police Department, according to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier story:

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting near Gibson.

According to Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas, the sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Highway 79 near Gibson.

One male victim was shot in the arm and sustained injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, according to the sheriff.

Deputies are searching for two black males in a dark-colored car, possibly a Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at 731-855-1121.