Annie Thompson Wilson





Annie Thompson Wilson of Paris passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018 at RoseStone Retirement Community. Her funeral service will be graveside at 1:00PM Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with burial to follow. Rev. Cory Glover of First Christian Church will be officiating. Visitation will be at McEvoy Funeral Home from 10:30AM to 12:30PM prior to the graveside service at 1:00. Pallbearers will be Sam Knott, Bo Caldwell, Tommy Thompson, Bill Looney, Frankie Vandyke, and Pete Piskos.

Annie B. Thompson Wilson was born September 5, 1921 in Henry County to the late Judge J.J. Thompson and the late Mattie Clendenin Thompson. On June 21, 1943 she married James H. Wilson and he preceded her in death on October 7, 2014.

Ms. Annie is survived by a son, James H. “Bucky” (Karen) Wilson, Jr. of Paris, TN; a grandchild, Joseph Wilson of Salida, Colorado; one sister, Lottie Lee Hay of Paris; and two nieces: Mary Frank Valentine of Murray, KY and Janet Hay Smith of Tucson, AZ.

Besides her parents and husband, Ms. Annie was also preceded in death by a sister, Maryangelyn Holcomb and a brother, John Frank Thompson.

Annie Wilson was a graduate of Grove High School and attended Murray State University. She was a member of First Christian Church where she was the longest living member of the church, also serving as substitute Sunday School teacher and was an active member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship. Annie was a homemaker who loved to play golf and bridge. She was a member of the Lady’s Organization of Paris Country Club for 50 years where she formerly served as past President.

Memorials may be made to: First Christian Church, 101 South Poplar Street, Paris, TN 38242