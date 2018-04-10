Brownsville board of aldermen approve salary increase for mayor

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn..-The next mayor of Brownsville is in for a substantial pay hike.

This comes after the Brownsville Board of Alderman approved the mayor’s salary increase from $75,000 a year to $85,000.

Two thirds of the alderman voted to pass the proposal.

Mayor Bill Rawls said increasing the mayor’s salary had not been addressed in eight years.

“I feel confident about it. It was based on a three percent that all of the other city workers got over the last three to four years it was based on a four year three percent raise that all of the other city employees got that the mayors position couldn’t get until the end of the term,” said Mayor Rawls.

Board members discussed receiving a $57,000 grant for tourism for the Delta Heritage Center.