Bryce McBride signs with Motlow State

JACKSON, Tenn. — South Side’s Bryce McBride signed with Motlow State Community College Tuesday afternoon. Mcbride took part in four district championships during his time at South Side.

Last season he averaged 15 points per game to go along with three rebounds and four assists. One of his biggest moments happened in the sub-state game against Mitchell where he scored the final six points to send his team to the state tournament.