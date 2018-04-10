Candidate announces bid for seat on Madison Co. Commission





MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Another candidate has announced they will run for Madison County Commission.

Almeta Ellis announced Tuesday that she will run for Madison County Commission District Four Position One.

In a news release, Ellis said she is ready to work for the county.

“I have not come to this decision lightly,” Ellis said in the release. “I know the hard work and sacrifice that is required, yet I understand there is always more to learn and to give. But more importantly than anything else, it is essential that you know this campaign will be about our future, and our children as well as our community. What we need. Where we desire to be. What we can be and how to get there in a fiscally responsible manner. It is clear that I will need you, your support, and your prayers.”