Construction slows weekend traffic in area of I-40, 45 Bypass

JACKSON, Tenn. — You may have been wondering why there were detours on Interstate 40 this weekend.

From 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews shifted traffic up and over the I-40 eastbound and westbound ramps at Exit 80.

Traffic was also being detoured at the U.S. 45 Bypass south and northbound at the interchange as part of the bridge construction project.

There will be more construction days in the future, but they have not been announced. Some drivers say extra caution needs to be used during these times.

“This construction is really hard and very complicated, and sometimes you are more drawn to that instead of the other vehicles and cyclists,” driver Juanita Shaw said.

Fifteen large beams are being installed as part of the bridge work, which is approximately 1,200 feet of metal.