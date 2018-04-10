Dyersburg HS teacher arrested on multiple charges involving conduct with student
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Dyersburg High School teacher has been indicted on multiple charges involving inappropriate conduct with a minor student.
John Mark Moody, 27, was indicted April 9 by the Dyer County grand jury on charges of solicitation of statutory rape by an authority figure, solicitation of a minor, tampering with evidence, and coercion of a witness, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Special agents with the TBI began an investigation March 3 into possible inappropriate conduct between Moody and his students, according to the release.
Moody voluntarily turned himself in and was booked into the Dyer County Jail on a $20,000 bond and later released.
Dyersburg City Schools released the following statement:
The Dyersburg City School System was notified on the afternoon of March 5, 2018, that a teacher was under criminal investigation by TBI. According to board policy he was immediately suspended without pay. On Monday, April 09, 2018 John Mark Moody was indicted by the Grand Jury. Mr. Moody’s suspension continues. We are cooperating with authorities and their investigation. Safety of our students is always our top priority.