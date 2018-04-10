Dyersburg HS teacher arrested on multiple charges involving conduct with student





DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Dyersburg High School teacher has been indicted on multiple charges involving inappropriate conduct with a minor student.

John Mark Moody, 27, was indicted April 9 by the Dyer County grand jury on charges of solicitation of statutory rape by an authority figure, solicitation of a minor, tampering with evidence, and coercion of a witness, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Special agents with the TBI began an investigation March 3 into possible inappropriate conduct between Moody and his students, according to the release.

Moody voluntarily turned himself in and was booked into the Dyer County Jail on a $20,000 bond and later released.

Dyersburg City Schools released the following statement: