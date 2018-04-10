Early voting in Madison Co. primaries starts this week





MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Early voting for the Madison County local Republican and Democratic primaries will begin Wednesday and will continue through April 26.

The early voting site will be at the Madison County Election Commission office at 311 North Parkway.

Voting hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.

Voters will be required to present a photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or the U.S. Government.

Voters may vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary, but not both.

The sample ballot for each party may be viewed at the Election Commission website, www.madisonelections.com.

Voters will vote only for candidates who seek to represent their district of residence.

Election Day is May 1.