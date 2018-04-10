Frost Advisory Issued for Most of West Tennessee





Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday

A Frost Advisory has been issued for several counties (Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, Madison, McNairy, and Weakley) in West Tennessee from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Cold conditions could damage sensitive vegetation if precautions are not taken. Keep in mind, a Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

TONIGHT

Skies will gradually get clearer this evening and with calm winds in place that will set us up for a cold start to the day on Wednesday! Temperatures will likely drop to the 30s giving us a potential for frost in the morning. Patchy fog will be possible too, but should leave quickly with clear skies expected tomorrow.

Tomorrow is going to be a beautiful day across West Tennessee! Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s and lower 70s. It’ll be a little windy at times but nothing like the wind gusts coming on Thursday or Friday! A cold front will close out the week, but the timing of its arrival is still uncertain. At this point, it looks like the majority of rain showers and thunderstorms will take place on Saturday, with some rain on Friday too. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates…

