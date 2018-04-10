Haywood and Jamirah Shutes recognized at City Board Meeting

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The Haywood Lady Cats were recognized at the City Board meeting for their outstanding season in which they made it to the state tournament. One player, in particular, guard Jamirah Shutes was honored for having a stellar senior campaign in which she averaged 30 points per game, seven rebounds, three steals and one 1 block. She was selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State team. She also eclipsed the 2,500 mark for points scored in her career. She talked about what it meant to be honored in front of her peers and the Mayor.

“He’s the mayor, so you know if he notices you then you have to be doing something right,” Shutes said. “You know they are very busy, for them to take time to notice me and my team and you know the coaches felt amazing.”

Next season Shutes will take her talents to the University of Memphis while the Lady Cats hope to return to the state tournament.