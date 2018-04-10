Jackson Children & Teen Theatre announces auditions for ‘Cinderella’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Attention all theater lovers — the glass slipper may be the perfect fit for you!

A local theater is casting auditions for a children’s favorite.

The Jackson Children and Teen Theatre’s auditions for “Cinderella” will take place April 23-24.

Auditions start at 3:45 p.m. each day. Teens ages 13 through high school are encouraged to try out.

Those auditioning must sing a Broadway show tune of their choice and bring either sheet music or a CD.

The performance dates for the play will be June 28-29.