Martha “Jo” Olson





Martha “Jo” Olson, age 69 of Buchanan passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Her funeral service will be 2:00PM Thursday, April 12, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Linda Hilliard of Antioch United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Puryear City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00PM Wednesday, April 11, 2018 and after 12:00PM Thursday all at McEvoy Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Robert Camper, Shana Gallion, Darrin Broyles, Austin Chenoweth, Jon Tyler, and Jeff Utley.

Ms. Olson worked at Paris Landing State Park.

Martha Jo Camper Olson was born September 2, 1948 in Ridgely, Tennessee to the late Ernest Camper and the late Ruby Johnson Camper. On July 3, 2000 she married Harlan Olson and he survives in Buchanan, Tennessee.

Jo is also survived by four sons: Danny R. (Billie) Goode of Puryear, Ernest F. Goode of Danville, VA, Tony N. Goode of Camden, and Zacharia A. Goode of Buchanan; a step-daughter, Laura Beth Olson of Mound, Minnesota; two sisters: Jean (Freddie) Hollis of Hornbeak, TN and Judy Lessard of Puryear; two brothers: Bennie and Mackie Camper, both of Puryear; eleven grandchildren: Danielle Goode, Rebecca Goode, Schyleur Riddle, River Goode, Morgan Goode, Carter Goode, Megan Goode, Gabriel Green, Alonzo Goode, Samantha Sue Gergen, and Laurie Lynn EhleGoerbracht; and six great grandchildren: Zeek Riddle-Capps, Nevaeh Goode, Echo Riddle, Lynk Riddle, Armaad Goode, and Winston EhleGoerbracht.

Besides her parents, Jo was also preceded in death by two sisters: Dorothy Grider and Wilma Sue Lepiscopo; one brother, Fred Thomas Camper; and a grandchild, Renee Goode on December 22, 2007.