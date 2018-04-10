Mix Of Sun And Clouds, Cooler This Afternoon





Weather Update:

We’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine. However, as a mid-level trough moves through it will touch off a few clouds this afternoon. We’ll keep a light breeze most of the day out of the NNE, in fact here at the surface you won’t even notice the trough go by. You will tonight though as temperatures dip into the middle to lower 30s, along with patchy frost. That will be it for the 30s for the work week though. The mean flow will go from zonal to more meridional through late week. Rising heights will allow temperatures to return to the 70s through Thursday. We may be in the 80s on Friday with pretty windy conditions wind gusts could be as high as 30 -40 mph.



